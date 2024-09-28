FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS stays undefeated with Friday night win

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The Chief Sealth International High School varsity football team is one of two with a Metro League-leading 4-0 record, after a win over previously undefeated Ingraham HS last night in the nightcap at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Above, We were there for the first half of the 33-7 win. Above, #3, senior Xavier Nguyen, a very busy runner last night; below, #12, junior MJ Filitaula, scored the Seahawks’ first TD:

Chief Sealth was ahead 10-7 at the half, and the defense kept Ingraham scoreless in the second half.

Head coach Daron Camacho‘s team plays Lakeside next Friday (October 4), again at home at NCSWAC, 6 pm.