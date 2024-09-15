COUNTDOWN: Six weeks until West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, back to former format

(Costume parade in The Junction, WSB photo from October 2023)

After one year of separating the West Seattle Junction Association‘s fall celebration into two dates – the Fall Festival in late September, and trick-or-treating in late October – WSJA is bringing them back together this year. Everything will happen during one event as in previous years: The Harvest Festival, with the costume parade, trick-or-treating, chili cookoff, pie-eating contest, and other autumn activities, is set for six weeks from today – Sunday, October 27. The festival is set for 11 am-2 pm (the Farmers’ Market will start at 10 as always); an extra block of The Junction, California from Alaska to Edmunds, will be closed for festival activities as in years past. It’ll all start with the costume parade at 11 am (gather at 10:45 in Junction Plaza Park), led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band; the chili cookoff (proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank) also will start at 11 am. The Seattle Thrillers will perform in the Walk-All-Ways intersection at noon, and the pie-eating contest is set for 1 pm; trick-or-treating and other activities will happen throughout the festival. You can find details of all of the above and more on the Junction Association’s website.