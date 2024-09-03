CAN YOU HELP? Blood drives this week in West Seattle, and a contest

Bloodworks Northwest is back in West Seattle this week and tells WSB they have room for more donors to sign up. They’re running a new prize drawing, too – here’s the announcement:

Donate blood in September and October and enter to win 2 tickets to see Billie Eilish in concert (in Portland), along with a $500 gift card for travel expenses! Double entries through Sept 7! The lucky winner will be contacted Nov 3-15, and will have 24 hours to accept their prize!

This week, Bloodworks is at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) located at 4001 44th Ave SW in West Seattle. The drives will be held in the gym from 9 am to 4 pm. Please use this link to sign up! If you can’t make it this week, follow the link to see other West Seattle donation opportunities!

Appointments are required. If you need help booking your appointment, please contact the Bloodworks Northwest DONOR CARE TEAM at 800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org