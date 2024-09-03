BIZNOTE: Get out on the water! Alki Kayak Tours’ fall hours

Prime time for getting out on the water is nowhere near over. Alki Kayak Tours (WSB sponsor) has launched fall hours, and wants you to know about your options for tours, rentals, and classes:

September is here, but there’s still plenty of paddling to enjoy! Late summer/early fall is one of the best times to explore the Pacific Northwest waters with vibrant fall colors and increased wildlife sightings. Starting today, Alki Kayak Tours’ fall hours will be in effect (weather permitting):

Sea Kayak Tours (7 days a week by reservation)

•Alki Lighthouse Tour: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

•Elliott Bay Tour: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

•Sunset Tour: Departs 2 hours before sunset

Hourly rentals by reservation, Friday through Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Check our calendar for available classes and lessons.

Happy fall and happy paddling with Alki Kayak Tours!