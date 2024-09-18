18 notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Live traffic cam from the heart of The Junction)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can look days, weeks, months ahead:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly full City Council meeting, 2 pm in council chambers at City Hall downtown. The agenda document explains how to comment, either remotely or in person. Watch live via Seattle Channel. Hot issues this week include what to put on the ballot for funding Seattle’s voter-approved social-housing developer.

DOG SWIMMING IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Third of seven days during which your dog is welcome to swim in the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool before it’s drained for the offseason. 4-7 pm, $5 per visit. More info in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

RAINWISE: If you’re eligible for this program offering rebates to install cisterns and/or raingardens, there’s an online event at 5 pm with more info, including a chance to hear from prospective contractors. Our calendar listing has all the info.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, community members welcome – 6 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online; agenda’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: The weekly run continues on into fall – all runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.”

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm general gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – bring a gently used winter coat to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline. Agenda includes an update from police (got questions for them?), recap of summer events, preview of what’s ahead this fall.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: Your night to shine at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm. (21+)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Chief Sealth IHS plays at home, 7 pm (2600 SW Thistle), vs. Nathan Hale.

LISTENING PARTY: Early chance to hear Bright Eyes’ new album, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), with a “very exciting giveaway” – free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: 7:30 pm in the lounge at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

