16 notes for your first West Seattle Friday of fall!

Time to review our reminder list of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look beyond same-day):

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Happening all day – see our preview.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY RETURNS: Free weekly drop-in indoor play is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), now until 11:30 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: With fall just days away, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, now until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

OKTOBERFEST AT THE BEER JUNCTION: Open noon-11 pm – today’s the first day of this year’s Oktoberfest celebration. (4511 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK SOLD OUT: If you didn’t get your tickets, you’re out of luck this time, but watch here (and here on WSB too) for word of next year’s first Wine Walk!

VISCON CELLARS: Not going on the Wine Walk? Venture south of The Junction, where this tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: Doubleheader tonight – West Seattle HS hosts Lincoln at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Ingraham at 7:30 pm, both games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

POTTERING CLASS SOLD OUT: Check here for Lora‘s other upcoming classes.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm, singer-songwriter Dan Lundin at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

AT THE SKYLARK: Fian, Cuvier, Sun Mother, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Third weekend for this “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Marmalade, Jamn, Jaws of Brooklyn. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, check here to see who’s spinning tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

