West Seattleite becomes CEO of Seattle Public Library Foundation

The Seattle Public Library Foundation – a nonprofit that supports SPL – has just announced its new CEO, and sent us the announcement while pointing out that he’s a West Seattle resident:

The Board of Directors of The Seattle Public Library Foundation is thrilled to announce that following an extensive national search, Brian Lawrence has been selected as the Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Lawrence previously served as Deputy Executive Director for the Foundation, The Seattle Public Library’s nonprofit fundraising partner. He stood out in a field of outstanding candidates due to his overall vision for advancing the library’s mission, his stellar reputation in Seattle and beyond, and the track record he has established at the Foundation.

“Brian has been an integral part of the Foundation’s success, and he is highly respected in our organization, at the library, and by donors and many others in our community,” said Board President Sarah Stanley. “His energy and enthusiasm for stepping into this role, and his vision for expanding equity and access, are clear. We’re excited about how he will move the Foundation forward.”

Since 2017, Lawrence has spearheaded the Foundation’s fundraising campaigns, overseen key investments to grow library programs and collections, and strengthened partnerships with library staff and community organizations. He has established himself as a thoughtful voice on the role of libraries in our society, recently demonstrated by his key leadership role in the national Books Unbanned initiative.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner at the head of the Foundation than Brian,” said Tom Fay, Chief Librarian & Executive Director of The Seattle Public Library. “He has shown great commitment to our library, our staff, and our patrons. Many of our services have been enhanced through the work of Brian and his team, and he’s been a great thought partner as we’ve developed our strategic framework this year. He is well-positioned to support our objectives and has deep connections to our supporter network.”

Brian grew up in Michigan and worked in the auto racing industry before moving to Seattle. He obtained a Master’s in Nonprofit Leadership from Seattle University and has worked for organizations including the Pacific Science Center, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and The Mockingbird Society. Brian lives in West Seattle, serves on the Seattle University Alumni Council, and enjoys reading (of course!) and recreating in the North Cascades.

After longtime CEO Jonna Ward announced her departure earlier this year, the Board engaged with a global search firm to select a leader who could steer the organization into the future. The Board expresses its gratitude to each of the candidates who applied and to the donors, advocates, and community leaders who provided thoughtful input during the search process.