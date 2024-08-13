WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Recreational aircraft’ in flight off Alki

(First two photos by Steven Director)

Thanks for the photos! This turned some heads in the Alki area this afternoon, particularly once it was airborne:

Information in the top photo points to two websites, neither Seattle-based – the Airtime Aircraft site (Florida) says this is a “Light Sport Amphibious Trike,” calling it “The Perfect Recreational Aircraft.”

(Photo by Javier Fosado)

This one is registered in Florida, too, to Amphibian Air, whose social media page mentions a road trip – with a photo taken here today – but no details (we’re sending a message to ask).