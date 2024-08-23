WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen scooter; pickup break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SCOOTER: Reported by Ryan:

My wife’s scooter was stolen overnight from the 6500 block of 34th Ave SW, near the corner of 34th & Morgan. It’s a 2021 Lance Havana Classic 50, license plate 7G0223 . I’m hoping to get the word out so we might recover it. Footage from my neighbor’s camera attached:

No police report # yet but call 911 if you find the scooter.

PICKUP BREAK-IN: Reported by Danielle:

Sometime during the night on 8/22 into the early morning of 8/23, our truck was broken into on 46th Ave SW between Findlay and Juneau. The prowlers just took a gym bag that was in the back seat. Yes, it was a mistake to leave the bag in the back seat but it was a very long day. We are hoping the prowler will ultimately dump the gym bag once they realize there is nothing of value in the gym bag to them but we would most certainly love the gym bag back. If the gym bag is spotted, please let us know. There is some gym clothes, jump rope, white NoBull trainer shoes, and other miscellaneous gym training gear in the bag. The gym bag is a black New Haven backpack.

A police report will also be filed today.