WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars steal mini-mart ATM

Thanks for the tips on this. Crash-and-grab burglars in a pickup truck hit the Lincoln Park 76’s minimart just before 4 am today. A 911 caller reported a white Ford pickup with a double cab “ramming into the front of the store,” according to archived dispatch audio; a short time later another caller reported seeing that pickup driving away “with an ATM strapped to (it).” When we went down for a look a short time ago, store staff confirmed their ATM was taken, as did police, who tell WSB: “The vehicle backed up into the business and rammed it about three times, destroying the front doors and burglar bars. Three suspects wrapped a chain around an ATM inside the business and pulled it out. The suspects loaded the ATM on the truck, and they grabbed other items inside the store.” SPD also noted, “The estimated damage and loss to the business is over $20,000” and say detectives obtained fingerprint and video evidence. If you have any information, the incident # is 24-221091.