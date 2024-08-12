WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bag theft; burglary attempt

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

BAG THEFT: This happened in the past hour, reported by text:

Just had a tote bag snagged, 26th and Genesee, beige canvas Sounders bag. Had our laptop and other restaurant papers in it. I know the laptop is probably gone but if anyone sends in a found on the side of the road we love the rest of the paperwork back. It was in the parking strip grass while loading the car.

No police report number yet. If you find the bag, let us know and we’ll connect you with the victim.

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: This happened early Sunday:

That’s one of three people who tried to break into a house in the 6500 block of Beach Drive SW, according to Autumn. She says the break-in happened just after 12:30 am. They parked nearby, “came up the driveway, scoped the house. The woman then knocked on the door and was captured by the Ring camera. After no one answered the door she and the men broke the glass door on the lower-level entrance. The house alarm sounded loudly and they all three ran down the driveway to the car and drove away.” This video shows them running back to the vehicle:

Here’s a closer look at the car:

If you have any information, the incident number is 24-224442.