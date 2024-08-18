WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From the beach to the street

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to publish a Sunday bird gallery – this one was about to take flight a few hours ago, and then the wind swept in. But now that things have quieted down …

That’s a Killdeer that Andy monitored earlier this summer as it incubated four eggs on the rocky beach near his home. After a six-week process – during which he noted the parents facing off with potential predators like Crows – he saw two chicks:

Another reason to tread lightly on local beaches. … We have more beach-bird images, including this video of two Bald Eagles “chatting” at Lowman Beach:

Anthony Decena spotted this Bald Eagle on a seawall at Alki:

Great Blue Herons are a popular photographic subject. Mark MacDonald photographed this group looking for lunch, also at Alki:

Stewart L. found this one with an overview:

And a long-lens look at a Heron’s intense expression:

Susan Whiting Kemp sent this photo of a Mallard family:

Moving to not-so-aquatic birds – the Cooper’s Hawk photo is from John Sturtevant:

Steve Bender shows us a splendid Northern Flicker:

Another woodpecker – Downy Woodpecker, to be specific – showed up at Jon Anderson‘s feeder;

And before we close out this gallery – a recent photo of the wandering West Seattle Guinea Fowl:

Will Lint sent that pic three weeks ago. We had two other sightings of them today. It’s been almost a year since the first sighting we heard about; if they’re news to you, in short, they are reported to have a home, but they’re not kept in a secure yard, so almost daily they turn up roaming, most often in the east Junction area. Drive carefully, as they’ve been known to wander into the street. Meantime, thanks to everyone who shares bird (and other) photos – between galleries, we also sometimes include them as the unofficial “photo of the day” with our daily event list – westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us images (unless it’s breaking news, in which case text us at 206-293-6302) – thank you!