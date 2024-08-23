WEEKEND PREVIEW: These two Saturday events are on, rain or shine!

With today’s rain and tomorrow’s mixed forecast, we checked in with organizers of two of Saturday’s notable events – and both say they’re still on, rain or shine:

ADMIRAL FUNKTION: With the current forecast for Saturday suggesting things will get better in the afternoon, organizers of this street festival – scheduled for 11 am-8 pm on California SW between Admiral Way and SW College – are optimistic. Dan Jacobs from the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which is presenting Admiral Funktion, sent an update to festival participants (us included) saying in part, “Just so you know how optimistic I am … I bought a bunch of sunglasses for ANA swag to give out at our booth tomorrow. The stage area is covered … much of the restaurants’ outdoor seating will be covered, and we are planning for the rain to get on out of here in time for everyone to really enjoy most of the day.” From our earlier previews, the music lineup is here; the vendor lineup is here; food vendors are the ones already lining the festival zone.

WEST SEATTLE ROPER ROMP: One month ago, the caftan-clad Helen Roper aspirants wowed crowds and won an award at the West Seattle Grand Parade:

Tomorrow, everyone’s invited to join them – BYO caftan/wig/etc. – for this year’s West Seattle Mrs. Roper Romp. Organizers tell us it’s definitely on, whatever the weather. The only really time-specific activity is a group-photo gathering at Junction Plaza Park at 5:30 pm – but organizers have roped a variety of local businesses into offering discounts and specials for COSTUMED participants dining and/or shopping starting as early as brunch – mapped here, with more details in these three graphics (here, here, here).