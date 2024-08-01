WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s who you’ll see at Saturday’s Duwamish River Festival

Our area’s next festival is Saturday afternoon (August 3), the Duwamish River Festival in South Park. Here’s the stage schedule:

The festival is hosted by the Duwamish River Community Coalition at Duwamish River People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat (8700 Dallas Avenue S.; map). If you’re driving, parking is a bit of a challenge, so they’re offering twice-hourly shuttles from four locations, two in South Park and two in Georgetown:

Georgetown Playfield (750 S Homer St)

Oxbow Park (Carleton Ave S between 6445 & 6421)

Boeing Parking Lot (1521 S Trenton St)

Concord Parking Lot (723 S Concord St)

This festival is educational as well as cultural, and fun – you can even experience Seattle’s only river via free kayaking, enjoy and create art, and more, noon to 5 pm Saturday.