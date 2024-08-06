West Seattle, Washington

WATER TAXI UPDATE: Back to regular service for West Seattle and Vashon Island

August 6, 2024 2:06 pm
After a day and a half of no or reduced service to West Seattle, and a half-day of reduced service to Vashon Island, the King County Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule this afternoon. Metro spokesperson Al Sanders says the Coast Guard cleared M/V Sally Fox to return to service, so it sailed from downtown to West Seattle at 1:30 pm, and M/V Doc Maynard will leave downtown for Vashon Island at 3 pm, with both routes sailing their regular schedules this pm. The Water Taxi’s regular backup boat, M/V Spirit of Kingston, has been unavailable because it’s at a shipyard for its periodic “out-of-water inspection.”

