Water break in North Admiral

A Seattle Public Utilities crew is wrapping up repairs on what they told us was a “small” water break related to a home-construction site near 48th/Sunset in North Admiral. We heard about it from a texter who lost water service as a result. SPU’s water-outage map wasn’t working so we went to the scene to find out more; sometimes water breaks also result in “brown water” nearby so if you’re experiencing that in the area, this might be the problem (always report it to 206-386-1800 even if you think you know the cause).