West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

54℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday info + holiday-weekend notes

August 30, 2024 6:03 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 30, and we’re heading into Labor Day weekend.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the upper 70s today, 80 predicted for Saturday and Sunday. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:26 am, while sunset will be at 7:52 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT AND OTHER ROAD WORK

*No work, no closures, until after Labor Day, for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project.

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge is closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge. (Also note the new 39th/Admiral crosswalk.)

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders (explained at that link).

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates (many on northbound side right now), plus flaggers.

WEEKEND NOTES

*On Saturday (August 31), the Alki Beach Pride celebration will close Alki Ave. between 57th and 61st from 7 am to 10 pm.

*No major regional closures, but various big events might affect traffic flow – here’s the WSDOT weekend “paint map” showing them.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi todayRegular schedule for both routes. Later sailings, since it’s Friday. P.S. Labor Day, the West Seattle Water Taxi will run on a Sunday schedule.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here. On Monday, buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday info + holiday-weekend notes"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.