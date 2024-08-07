TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday info, including Spokane St. Viaduct lane closures

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 7.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the upper 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:55 am, while sunset will be at 8:33 pm.

(Tuesday night photo by Bill Schrier)

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Back to normal schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

EASTBOUND SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT’S NEWEST CLOSURE SCHEDULE

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. Here’s the newest closure schedule, including eastbound middle and right lanes closing tonight 7 pm-6 am (and the entire eastbound direction closes again this weekend).

OTHER ROAD WORK NOTES

*By request, an update on the East Marginal Way S. project, particularly of note for people who travel by bike between downtown and West Seattle:

WHAT: Updated detour route for people biking on East Marginal Way S WHEN: Starting as soon as August 12 and lasting for several weeks WHERE: People biking will be routed onto the street of E Marginal Way S in temporary protected bike lanes from S Spokane St to north of the Terminal 30 parking lot at approximately S Stacy St. At the T30 parking lot / S Stacy St, people will be routed back into the existing bike lanes and sidewalk on the west side of the street. Please note that the T30 parking lot is south of the main T30 entrance.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too. But SDOT now says it will NOT have weekend closures of the entire bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates, plus flaggers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Some important cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!