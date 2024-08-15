Ticket time for West Seattle Junction’s fall Wine Walk!

More than two dozen wineries are in the lineup for the fall Wine Walk, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, set for 5-9 pm Friday, September 27th. Wine Walk tickets have just gone on sale, and usually sell out, so you might want to buy yours sooner rather than later. Tickets are $37 for 14 tastes plus a logo wine glass and bottle tote. On Wine Walk night, you’ll check in either at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) or Row House (4203 SW Oregon) and you’ll get a map showing which businesses are hosting which wineries. Ticketholders will also be able to buy bottles tax-free as well as additional sips. Your ticket awaits you here!