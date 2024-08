(Traffic-camera image of work last Sunday afternoon, looking west)

Update from SDOT: Since rain is in the forecast this weekend, the contractor for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project will not be able to work. That means no closures tonight through Monday morning – the bridge between 99 and I-5 will be fully open both ways. Meantime, we’re awaiting next week’s closure schedule, and will add that when available.