6:34 PM: Thanks for the texted tip! MarineTraffic.com confirms that’s the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), southbound toward Alki Point right now. Four weeks have passed since the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier headed out.

7:44 PM: Added a photo, texted by a reader who was on the Bremerton ferry when it passed Nimitz. (Thank you!)

P.S. A search for recent news about the Nimitz reveals the Navy has initiated the “deactivation” process, looking ahead to decommissioning it in 2026.