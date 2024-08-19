Seattle Strength & Performance: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, Seattle Strength & Performance, now open in West Seattle at 2942 SW Avalon Way. Businesses joining our sponsor team get the opportunity to tell you about what they offer – here’s what Seattle Strength & Performance would like you to know:

We believe in the benefits of strength training AND community. In the first six months of training with us, we’ve shown our members increase their strength on average by 114%! Plus, when they’re in the gym, they meet and develop strong relationships in their neighborhood and community.

Seattle Strength & Performance members often seek us out to begin strength training, and our personal-training programming is personalized to the individual and is done in a progressive way, meaning our members see and feel the results of training with us relatively quickly. We often get feedback that the activities they are doing in day-to-day life become easier, and they feel stronger and more capable as a result of their training.

We also hear that people are seeking a gym environment with expert coaches that keep them accountable to their routines and progress. All of our sessions are appointment-based and many members develop relationships with others in the gym, and coming to SSP becomes something they look forward to!

Ready to improve your strength? Sign up for a FREE workout class at SSP!

