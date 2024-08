Police are investigating a hit-run crash that injured a scooter rider. It happened on Delridge Way near Sylvan Way a short time ago, and the 53-year-old scooter rider is being treated by SFD. The hit-run driver is described as an Asian man in his 50s or 60s driving a gold Toyota Camry or Corolla that would have damage on the driver-side front end, last seen southbound on Delridge. Call 911 with any information.