ROAD-WORK ALERT: Admiral Way Bridge half-closure expected to start this week

Reminder that the next phase of the Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-strengthening project is expected to start this week, potentially as soon as tomorrow: As announced by SDOT, its contractor plans to close the north side of the bridge and route westbound traffic onto the other side of the bridge, which will be one lane each direction. This is likely to last a few weeks, and then the crew will switch, closing the south side and having the north side carry both directions. As we’ve reported, NO full closures of the bridge are planned. But the full closure of Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge will continue for the duration of the project, likely into early next year.