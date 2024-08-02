OPEN! After seven years, Lincoln Park has a South Play Area again

In July 2017, the Lincoln Park South Play Area was closed for safety concerns, later described as wood damage from termites. At the time they warned repairs or replacement might take until the following year. Instead, it took seven years. Most of the fencing finally came down this afternoon, and the play area was open when we went to the park this evening to confirm.

Besides the spyhopping orca, the marine features requested by community members in 2017-2018 include this:

Set into the concrete are footprints telling a story:

Fresh bark chips surround all the features.

You’ll still find a few spots of fencing, including mesh around areas that either have been or will be seeded:

Work on the $600,000 project was started in January but shelved for a while when the contractor redirected efforts to finish the Westcrest Park play area first.