With rain in the forecast for this Friday night, Camp Long is rescheduling the third and final outdoor movie of summer.

“Elemental” will be on the big screen Friday, August 30, at dusk, in the Camp Long meadow (5200 35th SW). Camp Long’s Matt Kostle announced earlier this summer that it was one of the three movies that won the community vote for what to show. Free, all ages, bring your own blanket or chair! (Sunset that night will be 7:52 pm.)