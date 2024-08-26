MORE ROAD NOTES: Admiral Way Bridge half-closure begins; SDOT says Chelan/Marginal/etc. signal fixed

Two more traffic notes:

ADMIRAL WAY BRIDGE HALF-CLOSURE BEGINS: Thanks to Mark for the photo. As reported here (with a reminder last night), SDOT planned to close the north half of the Admiral Way Bridge “as soon as today” for the next phase of work on the earthquake-strengthening project, and indeed, the closure started this morning. The south side of the bridge is temporarily handling both directions of traffic – one lane each way – until crews are ready to switch to that side (when the north side will handle both directions).

SIGNAL FIXED: A few people messaged us Sunday about a signal problem at the Delridge/Chelan/Spokane/etc. intersection; signal problems tend to be fairly quick fixes, so we didn’t write about it, but once we got a phone call early this afternoon saying it was still malfunctioning, we contacted SDOT to see why it wasn’t fixed yet and whether they had an ETA. They said a crew was on scene working on it. We just got word it should be OK now “but people may see signal crews return over the next few days to monitor and test the signal and ensure it is running smoothly.” Signal problems can be reported to SDOT during weekday business hours at 206-684-ROAD; weekends and nights, the SDOT dispatch number is 206-386-1218.