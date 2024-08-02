West Seattle, Washington

Having a Night Out party Tuesday in West Seattle/South Park? Get your swag today

August 2, 2024 1:27 pm
(Photo sent by Cindi Barker)

Four days until this year’s Night Out, celebrating community collaboration and safety coast-to-coast. If you’ve registered your Night Out party, Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite has swag for you, available for pickup 2:30 to 4:30 this afternoon at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). She’s at right in the photo, with Seattle U interns Rafail Markodimitrakis and Kierra Lee, as they got ready this morning. They’re offering crime-prevention info handouts and goodie bags for kids. If you didn’t get signed up by last Sunday’s deadline, but you’re still having a Night Out party, they might have some extra materials available this afternoon too.

