HAPPENING NOW: First-ever Rat City Art and Food Walk

(Mia Tran painting outside Crawfish House)
Thanks to Meghan for the tip on this new monthly event launching tonight in White Center and South Delridge! The first-ever Rat City Art and Food Walk – organized by the White Center Business Alliance – is happening right now, continuing until 9 pm and, at some venues, beyond. Here’s the list of participants as published by organizers:
1. 2 Fingers Social – Live Painting, DJ, Tattoos!
2. Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery -Vecinos Art Show
3. Nacho Mama – $5 Mini Native Tacos
4. Misfits Strength Studio – Circus Art
5. Boombox – Karaoke 9pm-close
6. Lumberyard – Live Art, GameNite 8pm, Happy Hour 4-7pm
7. Mynt – Gift with Mural Selfie and Social Media Post
8. Alebrijes Oaxacan Kitchen – Kids/Youth Painting & Food Specials
9. Big Mario’s Pizza and Alpine Diner – Live Music & Food Specials
10. Southgate Roller Rink Bar – Karaoke w/ Baby Metten
11. Tim’s Tavern – Live Music W/ Dusty 45s & Tropical Itch Art By Henry Ward
12. Sap Sap Lao Deli – Meatball Skewer Special & Tofu & Gluten Free Sauce Special
13. Que Chevere – Latin Music & Food Specials
14. Crawfish House – Live Painting by Mia
15. Puffy Pandy – DJ, Live Painting, Interactive Panda Mural, Artist Marketplace, $5 Ice Cream Puffys
16. Lariat Bar – Live Art by Nolan Harris & Market by John X Garaizar & Sing in the Ring Karaoke with Christopher Mychael.
17. Blu Grouse – Gears N Beers
More photos to come.
