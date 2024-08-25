HAPPENING NOW: Festival Centroamericano 2024 at Westcrest Park

The cultures of seven Central American countries – Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama – are at the heart of a festival happening right now in West Seattle. Festival Centroamericano has returned to Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), with performances, food, art, and more, until 6 pm. It’s all on the big field at the north end of the park.

Among the performers who have already taken the stage (video above and photo below) were Los Rebeldes de la Cueca (Chilean):

Folklore de Costa Rica went out into the audience to dance with spectators:

It’s a beautiful afternoon in the park – you can bring a chair and enjoy it all:

Here’s the performance schedule for the rest of the afternoon:

2:35 pm – Folklore Guatemala de Seattle

2:55 pm – Abuty Band

3:25 pm – Bailes y Alegria Panamá

3:50 pm – Karaoke

4:15 pm – Espiritu Libre

5:00 pm – Orgullo Cuzcatleco del Salvador

5:20 pm – Don Remo

5:50 pm – Blue Morpho

The festival is presented by Organizacion Centro Americano.