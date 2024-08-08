HAPPENING NOW: August 2024 West Seattle Art Walk

6:40 PM: Second Thursdays bring the West Seattle Art Walk, and it’s happening right now! We stopped first at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), featuring two artists tonight – Mike Henderson (profiled here recently) and Charlie Harries. They collaborated on work including what you see in our top photo. Charlie is celebrating his birthday (there’s cake!) and Mike showed us his newly published children’s book “Rocks: What Are They Doing?”. He’ll be leading a puppet-making workshop at WSR on upcoming Thursdays (starting August 15), 4-7 pm, culminating in a puppet show at the August 24th Admiral Funktion street party! Mike and Charlie are at WSR until 8 tonight. More to come – check out tonight’s featured artists and venues here!

6:59 PM: That’s some of the work of artist Matthew D Hoover, at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) tonight; he says his work often depicts places he’s been, from Eastern Washington to Tuscany and beyond. He works in oil and acrylic, primarily. WSG is also one of the three Art of Music venues:

Joshua Dennis is scheduled to play until 7:45, same end time for Larry Murante at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction and Fae Wiedenhoeft at John L. Scott in The Junction.