FOLLOWUP: While grocery-store megamerger makes its way through courts, three local stores’ prospective new owner is preparing for potential takeover

A notable sight in one of the public-records sets we check daily for potential news, the list of King County liquor-license applications, which is often the first place a new business, or existing business’s new owner, will surface. Starting last week we noticed a raft of applications for specific stores around the county, mostly QFCs and Safeways, to transfer their licenses to entities with 1918 Winter Street in their names. That’s an entity of C&S Wholesale Grocers, the third party to whom more than 400 stores are to be sold if the Kroger-Albertsons merger goes through. The proposed license transfers have been appearing in the daily reports in batches; today is the first time we’ve seen any of the local stores that are part of the potential deal, per the list we reported last month: Westwood Village QFC and Admiral Safeway are now on the license-transfer list (the third local store proposed for sale to C&S is the Junction QFC). The license filings don’t mean anything operationally for now, but notable nonetheless. We double-checked with C&S to be sure they weren’t closing the deal in advance of the merger, and spokesperson Lauren La Bruno replied, “The transaction is not final and C&S’s agreement is subject to Kroger and Albertsons resolving the pending cases in court.” The newest court case is a counter-offensive by Kroger, seeking to stop the Federal Trade Commission‘s review of the merger.