THE LIST: Supermarket mega-merger would divest Kroger/Albertsons of three West Seattle grocery stores

4:14 PM: Thanks for the tips. The list is out today of stores that would be divested if Kroger and Albertsons go through with their mega-merger, and it includes three West Seattle supermarkets: Admiral Safeway and both QFCs (Westwood Village and West Seattle Junction). The three grocery stores are among 124 in Washington – and 400+ more in other states – that would become property of C&S Wholesale Grocers if the megamerger goes through, meaning an ownership change, not closure. Besides federal review, legal challenges to the merger are still in play.

4:33 PM: The QFC stores’ involvement is not a surprise, as C&S was named last September as the potential new owner of the QFC brand name if the merger won approval. No specific store list, however, had been made public until now.