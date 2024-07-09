West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

THE LIST: Supermarket mega-merger would divest Kroger/Albertsons of three West Seattle grocery stores

July 9, 2024 4:14 pm
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

4:14 PM: Thanks for the tips. The list is out today of stores that would be divested if Kroger and Albertsons go through with their mega-merger, and it includes three West Seattle supermarkets: Admiral Safeway and both QFCs (Westwood Village and West Seattle Junction). The three grocery stores are among 124 in Washington – and 400+ more in other states – that would become property of C&S Wholesale Grocers if the megamerger goes through, meaning an ownership change, not closure. Besides federal review, legal challenges to the merger are still in play.

4:33 PM: The QFC stores’ involvement is not a surprise, as C&S was named last September as the potential new owner of the QFC brand name if the merger won approval. No specific store list, however, had been made public until now.

8 Replies to "THE LIST: Supermarket mega-merger would divest Kroger/Albertsons of three West Seattle grocery stores"

  • Jeff July 9, 2024 (4:20 pm)
    Reply

    Admiral?!   Not Jefferson Square?   The low inventory understaffed store that’s going to be demolished for light rail?    That’s the one they want to keep? Easily the worst grocery store in the West Seattle, and that’s the one they keep.

    • Joel July 9, 2024 (4:34 pm)
      Reply

      Exactly what I was thinking

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy July 9, 2024 (4:21 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve never been more in favor of using state money to sue to stop this. Glad they are doing it.

  • Kt July 9, 2024 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    I always wanted to shop at a Piggly Wiggly

  • Richard Curtis July 9, 2024 (4:38 pm)
    Reply

    What seems curious is that the company acquiring the three stores is a wholesaler not a retailer.  This means they moving into retail?   Meaning a company with no experience is taking over those stores.  Perhaps that answers the first comment, someone else noticed the one store that seems to be struggling and left it off the list.  As to the second comment, it is actually a very important use of state resources to stop monopolies from forming and/or growing because it saves us (the tax payers) money in the long run, the much more money that we would have spent on higher prices in monopoly stores.

  • Math Teacher July 9, 2024 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    What is this? Quick money grab by selling off valuable real estate? 

  • Frank July 9, 2024 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    Definitely some weird choices…Like, why keep the White Center/Roxbury Safeway and not the Westwood village QFC?And why are the 2 “good” Safeway/QFCs on the list while the “bad” one at Jefferson Square is safe?I’m sure various factors like rents and staffing costs exist, but it definitely feels odd.

  • WSB July 9, 2024 (4:45 pm)
    Reply

    Added above, the link to our September story about the QFC stores likely going (we had the Piggly Wiggly discussion in comments then, too!)
    https://westseattleblog.com/2023/09/biznote-qfc-stores-might-get-a-new-owner-and-or-a-new-name/

