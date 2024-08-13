FOLLOWUP: Summer Scramble winners find treasure in West Seattle

(Winning teams: The Admiral Pie Rats; Lucy & Annie’s Big Adventure; Bean House; and, We’re FINE!)

The annual Summer Scramble treasure hunt is over, after a fun four days for searchers and participating businesses. Organizer Alice Kuder shares this wrap-up announcement:

Eighty-one teams participated in the second annual Summer Scramble Treasure Hunt, which ran from Aug. 1st-4th here in West Seattle. Scramblers searched for twenty-five locations, following clues provided by the hunt orchestrator, Alice Kuder. Hunters who sent in selfies showing themselves in front of the correct locations qualified for prize treasure chests filled with booty donated by generous local businesses.

Eleven teams solved all twenty-five clues, and 510 selfies were submitted in all. A drawing determined the four teams that won treasure chests. They are: The Admiral Pie Rats; Lucy & Annie’s Big Adventure; Bean House; and, We’re FINE!

As with the annual Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, Summer Scramble is designed to provide fun for everyone and to promote lesser-known local businesses spread across West Seattle neighborhoods. Both annual events are orchestrated by Alice Kuder, Preparedness Coach with Just in Case, and REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, as her gift to the community.

Please show your appreciation to the following businesses that helped make this event happen. West Seattle is the best Seattle!

Shug’s Soda Fountain, Dumplings of Fury, Alki Aloha Style Salon, Mis Fit Strength Studio, Rush Hour, Alki Beach Academy, Meat the Live Butcher, Banh Mi XO, Nacho Mama’s Fry Bread Café, Center Sign Shop, Swedish Automotive, Good Day Donuts, West Seattle Bowl, West of Chicago Pizza, West Seattle Wonder Dogs, Ounces Taproom, Admiral Theater, Kenyon Hall, The Kenney, Seattle Sorbets, The Birdhouse, and Avalon Glassworks. Reema Rafii, REALTOR® with eXp Realty, and Randy Winn also provided valuable assistance with this year’s Scramble.