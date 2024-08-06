BIZNOTE: Second Gear Sports to close

Another one-of-a-kind West Seattle shop has announced it’s closing. Here’s what we received “on behalf of the Bremen family and the team at Second Gear Sports,” the sports-consignment store at 6529 California SW:

For the past 11 years, you’ve trusted Second Gear Sports to help your great gear find a new home. Our families grew up together. Your kids (and ours!) recycled and replaced what they’d outgrown.

You made our store a community hub, often lingering after the sale to chat with a neighbor you hadn’t seen in a while. You shared your upcoming recreational plans with us. We are proud to have supported countless local schools and organizations. We cherished every partnership and camaraderie with fellow local business owners.

It’s no surprise that the pandemic made recovery hard for many businesses. For outdoor-centric businesses, last winter’s slim snowfall compounded issues. We attempted positive changes in store footprint, product, and price balancing, but this could not offset steeply rising costs in labor and rent. Our inability to negotiate our lease to meet our business needs is the final blow. Hence, we have made the difficult decision to close on August 31.

Second Gear was born after two economic downturns and, as a result, our household endured back-to-back mass layoffs. The West Seattle community helped us hit the ground running, proving the local need for what we had to offer.

When a regular person starts a small business, they have a vision and a dream. When things go well, that vision and dream expand. Rarely does an owner consider the day they might have to close up shop.

We’ve seen a lot of this in West Seattle lately. It’s hard to watch. For every closure, rest assured that owner explored every possibility to press on. They are your people, your neighbors, their kids may know yours. They employed local residents. Keep your mind and heart open for anyone closing a business. It’s a loss.

In the meanwhile, come see us through August. We will hold sales to liquidate inventory. It’s the perfect time to get needed gear for the remainder of summer or early for winter.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says only 35% of small businesses make it this far. All in all, we had an excellent run. We appreciate your support over the years and helping us reach this milestone.