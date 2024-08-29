BACK TO SCHOOL: Pencil Me in for Kids does it again (and again, and again …)

(WSB photos)

That’s Sue Lindblom, who – with the Rotary Club of West Seattle and her former business Illusions Hair Design – has been helping local students get ready for the new school year since 1996, via Pencil Me in for Kids. Today Sue’s delivering this year’s donated backpacks and school supplies to six local schools.

She and other volunteers gathered Wednesday afternoon at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle to get everything ready for today’s deliveries to Arbor Heights, Highland Park, Roxhill, Sanislo, and West Seattle Elementary Schools and Louisa Boren STEM K-8. Classes at those and other Seattle Public Schools start next Wednesday.

You can support Pencil Me in for Kids by donating to the Rotary Service Foundation.