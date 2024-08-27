BACK TO SCHOOL: Here are start dates for local schools that haven’t reopened yet

Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28) is the first day of classes at the next West Seattle school to start the 2024-2025 year, Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. The new year already has begun at two area schools, Summit Atlas – the charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights (since August 14) – and Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien (since August 21). Here’s when other local schools start:
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Holy Rosary
Hope Lutheran
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Vashon Island School District
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Bridge Cooperative Elementary
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools (grades 1-12)
Seattle Public Schools (grades 1-12)
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori
Westside School (WSB sponsor)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Seattle Public Schools (pre-K and kindergarten)
Whichever school(s) you’re affiliated with, we’d love to hear what’s new, now and as the year progresses – new principal? fundraisers? events open to the community? successes? – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
