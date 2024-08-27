West Seattle, Washington

BACK TO SCHOOL: Here are start dates for local schools that haven’t reopened yet

August 27, 2024 10:23 pm
(WSB file photo)

Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28) is the first day of classes at the next West Seattle school to start the 2024-2025 year, Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. The new year already has begun at two area schools, Summit Atlas – the charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights (since August 14) – and Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien (since August 21). Here’s when other local schools start:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Holy Rosary
Hope Lutheran
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Vashon Island School District

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Bridge Cooperative Elementary
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools (grades 1-12)
Seattle Public Schools (grades 1-12)
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori
Westside School (WSB sponsor)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Seattle Public Schools (pre-K and kindergarten)

Whichever school(s) you’re affiliated with, we’d love to hear what’s new, now and as the year progresses – new principal? fundraisers? events open to the community? successes? – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

