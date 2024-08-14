BACK TO SCHOOL: Backpack giveaway in West Seattle on Friday

If you know a student who could use some help gearing up for the new school year, they’ll want to be at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) this Friday afternoon – here’s why:

(2023 photo courtesy 1World1Sky)

1World1Sky is pleased to announce the “Backpack for Kids: Summer Bash” event, taking place in the heart of West Seattle. In collaboration with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Target, Operation Engage, and other valued community partners, we are hosting an exciting Back-to-School celebration on August 16th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Southwest Teen Life Center.

The event will feature a giveaway of over 600 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, helping families prepare for the upcoming school year. Attendees can also enjoy a range of summer activities, including a BBQ provided by SPD, games, inflatables, a live DJ, and more. With offerings for students from Kindergarten through high school, there’s something for everyone.

We invite you to join us at the Southwest Teen Life Center on August 16th as we celebrate the end of summer and the start of a fantastic school year!