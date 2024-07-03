WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert ahead

It’s almost an embodiment of the classic joke about summer in Seattle starting right after the Fourth of July. The Fourth actually still looks great – but the day after, and all the way to Monday, a heat alert kicks in. The National Weather Service’s Heat Advisory for our area will be in effect noon Friday (July 5) through 10 pm Monday (July 8). The NWS expects “Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s … This will pose a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness.” This is our first heat alert since last August. (Don’t worry about tomorrow … mid-70s.)