West Seattle power outage affecting 4,400+ homes and businesses

12:46 PM: Thanks for the tips. 4,400+ homes and businesses are out of power in West Seattle, including High Point and Westwood, (added) parts of Highland Park, Gatewood, and Sunrise Heights too. Part of west South Park is affected too. Updates to come.

12:53 PM: We haven’t heard of any obvious cause yet – no crashes or fires logged, for example. (Let us know if you see City Light crews zeroing in on any particular spot.) … The outage zone covers part of major streets including Delridge, 16th, and 35th, so please remember to treat intersections with non-functioning signals as if they are four-way stops.