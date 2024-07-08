West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle power outage affecting 4,400+ homes and businesses

July 8, 2024 12:46 pm
 West Seattle news

12:46 PM: Thanks for the tips. 4,400+ homes and businesses are out of power in West Seattle, including High Point and Westwood, (added) parts of Highland Park, Gatewood, and Sunrise Heights too. Part of west South Park is affected too. Updates to come.

12:53 PM: We haven’t heard of any obvious cause yet – no crashes or fires logged, for example. (Let us know if you see City Light crews zeroing in on any particular spot.) … The outage zone covers part of major streets including Delridge, 16th, and 35th, so please remember to treat intersections with non-functioning signals as if they are four-way stops.

  • Lina July 8, 2024 (12:47 pm)
    Our street is out in High Point near the cemetery 

  • newnative July 8, 2024 (12:52 pm)
    we had quite the flicker party up here with a brief internet outage in Admiral district. it even triggered the fire doors to slam shut. 

  • Hilari July 8, 2024 (12:53 pm)
    Highland Park out on 14th SW. 

  • AC July 8, 2024 (12:55 pm)
    No Fan…No AC…during heat event…Not cool (pun intended)…

  • Georgia July 8, 2024 (12:56 pm)
    Highland Park is out too

  • KD July 8, 2024 (12:56 pm)
    Out in Highland Park. Thanks to WSBlog I saw it wasn’t just me! 

  • Jen July 8, 2024 (12:56 pm)
    There were two loud bangs before the electricity went out. Heard off Delridge just north of the Home Depot. 

    • Derp July 8, 2024 (1:01 pm)
      Hmmm, construction at the Arco ? Things that make you say hmmmm

    • WSGuy July 8, 2024 (1:03 pm)
      I heard the loud bangs as well. I’m surprised 90 degrees was all it took to blow transformers. 

      • WSB July 8, 2024 (1:09 pm)
        It’s birds or falling tree limbs far more often than weather conditions.

  • DC July 8, 2024 (1:02 pm)
    Stop lights out along Delridge. Hearing lots of honking… Remember folks, treat out lights like stop signs! 

  • AH Neighbor July 8, 2024 (1:03 pm)
    Just out for a few seconds in Arbor Heights.  Long enough to need to reset clocks.  Hoping it’s back on quickly for everyone else.  

  • Paul July 8, 2024 (1:07 pm)
    People are blowing right through stop lights when the power is out. It’s a four-way stop

  • Bonnie July 8, 2024 (1:14 pm)
    Ours went out for a minute and came back on. Fauntleroy 

  • Jeffrey Nelson July 8, 2024 (1:16 pm)
    It now says estimated restoration time is 4pm.

    • WSB July 8, 2024 (1:21 pm)
      Please remember, and I’ll add this above too, the estimated restoration times that SCL posts are ABSOLUTELY USELESS AND IRRELEVANT. The utility itself explained to us years ago in a fit of candor that they are basically wild guesses. Could be back on a lot sooner – or a lot later.

  • BB July 8, 2024 (1:18 pm)
    I am near Alaska Junction and we had a power surge. Good thing I have a day off today to reset the breaker.

