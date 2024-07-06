VIDEO, PHOTOS: 2024 Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki, where festival royalty battles them for King County key

(This photo and next by David Hutchinson)
It was just before 1 pm when cannon fire boomed offshore, announcing the Seafair Pirates‘ annual approach to Alki, where a welcoming party awaited them in honor of their 75th anniversary.
After a pause to assess the situation, the Pirates jumped in to wade their way ashore:
(Video and photos, from here, by WSB’s Patrick Sand, unless otherwise credited)
Once on the sand, the Pirates did more posing than pillaging:
The Pirates and Seafair royalty – Queen Alcyone Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, King Neptune Chris Cashman, Miss Seafair Karina Hlastala – made their way to the Pirates’ ship-on-wheels Moby Duck, where King County Executive Dow Constantine challenged the royals to stop the pirates from claiming a symbolic key:
Once the pageantry predictably yet spiritedly reached its conclusions, the pirates readied to make their rolling getaway:
They have a busy summer schedule ahead, including the West Seattle Grand Parade two weeks from today, on July 20th.
