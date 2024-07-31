READER REPORT: West Seattle couple off to run on Olympic Marathon course in Paris

It’s the next-best thing to being an Olympic Games runner – getting a chance to run the same course! A West Seattle couple will head to Paris soon to do exactly that. Shannon Chappon tells the story of what’s ahead for her and Huy Son:

I thought it would be fun to share that my husband and I will be running the Paris Marathon course in a few weeks in a never-before experience for non-elite runners.

The Paris Olympic Marathon course will be open for a select number of runners in between the elite men and women. The men run in the morning of August 10th and the Marathon Pour Tous will be later that day at 9 pm. The women run the following morning. There is also a 10K. More details about the Marathon Pour Tous can be found here.

For the past year or so Huy and I tracked our running and attempted to win an entry through the weekly challenges provided by the Marathon Pour Tous. None of those challenges gained us an entry, but we continued to run and rack up points which eventually earned us a chance in the lottery. I gained an entry in late January and so we decided to go to Paris. Huy planned to watch me on the course but a few weeks later he also gained an entry.

Never in my life would I have imagined that we would be able to experience something like this! I have been running since I was little and just love the feeling of going wherever my feet can take me. I would go down to Alki and push against the wind when I was in my early teens. I ran track at Kennedy Catholic and then ran for fun in college at the University of Washington. Huy started running later in life when a friend invited him to run Beat the Blerch. He discovered the joy of running and a few years later qualified for Boston. I watched him run Boston 2022 and decided that I would like to try and qualify as well. A year later I qualified and ran Boston 2023. We have been chipping away at the 6 Marathon Majors, having run Boston, New York, Chicago and Berlin. We still have Tokyo and London but we are in no rush. Running has provided us with such amazing opportunities to see the world and make new friends wherever we go. Some of our adventures are on my Instagram (@chappons).

I am a West Seattle native and Huy’s first apartment in Seattle was on Alki. We moved back to West Seattle a few years ago. My dad also grew up on Alki and attended West Seattle High School. I absolutely love West Seattle and we can both be found running Lincoln Park to Beach Drive and onward to Alki.