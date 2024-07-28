PREVIEW: Duwamish Tribe’s canoe to land at Alki Beach on Monday

(Saturday photo, sent by Eddie)

That’s the Duwamish Tribe‘s Raven canoe, crossing the river by bridge instead of by water, seen as it was towed downtown for the tribe’s participation in the Seafair Torchlight Parade. Tomorrow you are invited to be at Alki Beach as the Duwamish canoe family lands while participating in this year’s scaled-down regional Canoe Journey. The Duwamish canoe will be leaving Suquamish on Monday morning, paddling to Alki for a short stop, and then continuing on to Des Moines, all participating canoe families’ official Monday night stop before finishing the journey in Tacoma. There’s no estimated time of arrival yet – from “midday” to “mid-afternoon” are the early estimates – but the tribe promises social-media updates on Monday.