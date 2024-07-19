PREVIEW #4: West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K = hours away!

It all begins in a matter of hours … and some participants in tomorrow’s West Seattle Grand Parade are just finishing up their entries:

That’s part of the crew from Potter Construction, a parade sponsor and participant (and longtime WSB sponsor too), decorating their truck. We’ve been publishing parade previews all week, after sitting in on the Monday night parade-lineup review meeting as usual. More entries to mention tonight so you can be ready to cheer them on – youth-focused organizations! Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby, Rain City Ropeworks, Endolyne Children’s Choir, Highline Premier FC, West Seattle Junior Football and Cheer, Seattle Gymnastics Academy, drill teams, scouting groups … you can also watch for unique entries like the DeLorean car(s), costumed Star Wars fans, and the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum‘s USS Nimitz replica.

(WSB photo, 2023 Float Dodger 5K)

But first, the Float Dodger 5K sends hundreds of runners and walkers from Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) out onto the parade route at 9:30 am, and you can still register to be part of it – West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents the Float Dodger, and proceeds go to help the West Seattle Food Bank fight hunger and prevent homelessness.

As the signs say, parking is off-limits on the parade route – California from SW Lander to SW Edmunds – plus side streets used for staging, starting at 7 am, so get your car moved by then, because tow trucks have their own pre-parade of sorts. Otherwise, just set up a spot somewhere on the route and enjoy the parade. (If you’re not settled on a spot, as we mentioned last night, West Seattle Realty [2715 California SW; WSB sponsor] invites you to their parade-viewing party, out front of the office, treats and restroom access!) The parade, celebrating its 90th year, starts from California/Lander at 11 am and usually ends by ~1:30 at the south end of the route, but this is the biggest one in years, and there are always variables along the way, so that’s just an estimate.