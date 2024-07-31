FOLLOWUP: Here’s which movies won the vote to be shown outdoors at Camp Long starting Friday

One month ago, we published Camp Long‘s request for your help choosing which movies to show on three dates in August. The first free-movie night is this Friday (August 2nd) and Camp Long’s Matt Kostle says these are the winners:

Matt says, “After voting, there was overwhelming support for the following movies: Barbie, Wakanda Forever and Elemental! Thanks to all who voted and please come join us for these movies throughout the next month!” Sunset this Friday will be at 8:41 pm; temperature should be in the 70s. Camp Long’s main entrance is at 5200 35th SW.