CONGRATULATIONS! Two more West Seattle Little League All-Star teams are district champions, heading to state competition

West Seattle Little League has two more All-Star teams celebrating district titles – the report and photos were sent by WSLL’s Jackie Borg:

Little League WA District 7 tournaments wrapped up this week with West Seattle Little League (WSLL) 10s Softball and 11s Baseball teams taking the district title win to secure their spots in the WA State tournament.

10s Softball All-Stars

The 10s went undefeated in the District 7 tournament! In a nail-biter game, the 10s held onto their lead to clinch a 7-6 victory over Seattle Central LL.

All three of WSLL’s All-Star softball teams will represent WSLL and District-7 at the state level! Congratulations to the amazing players and dedicated coaches on this incredible achievement! Their state tournament starts July 14th in Othello, Washington.

11s Baseball All-Stars

The 11s Baseball All-Stars faced a challenging start, losing their initial game to Rainier District LL on Tuesday night. However, they showcased resilience and determination, staging an impressive comeback in a decisive winner-takes-all match. Their hard work paid off with a triumphant 5-2 victory, demonstrating their grit and teamwork under pressure. Their state tournament starts July 20th in Richland, Washington.

In all, WSLL is sending five teams to the state tournaments to represent District 7: 11s and 12s baseball and 10s, 12s, and Juniors softball. The 12s softball All-Stars are in the midst of their state run and have won their first two games. They play again tomorrow (Thursday, 7/4), at 10 a.m. at Hartman Park in Redmond vs. Mill Creek.

To continue following their All-Star journey, visit the WSLL All-Stars News page.