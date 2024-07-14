14 notes for your West Seattle Monday

Our daily photo, a puddle, isn’t particularly picturesque but it’s in honor of this brief rainy break from summer sunshine, which is affecting some of today’s scheduled events, too. Here’s the list as we have it so far, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm, rain or shine, so you can swim there today – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Closed today because of the weather.

DUWAMISH CANOE LANDING: This will now happen by land instead of sea, sometime this afternoon – we’re updating our original story as progress reports come in.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

BLUE ANGELS ARRIVAL: The Museum of Flight website has them expected in at Boeing Field around 1:45 pm today, after a weekend airshow in Fargo. We’ll update when more information’s available.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

HAND-BUILD ANIMALS … at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 6:30 pm, $40. Registration info is in our calendar listing.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play on Mondays – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!