12 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(River Otter on the beach this morning, photographed by Stewart L.)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Multiple locations and varying times in West Seattle – here’s the list.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: The tide is out to -2.8 feet at 11:05 am; Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Constellation (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) Parks until 12:30 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Open today, on the beach at Lincoln Park – here’s the schedule.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Tonight’s spinning is by DJ Lady Coco, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Muñeca, War Puppy, Sun Puddle​. $18 cover, $5 skate.

YOU’RE THE STAR: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

