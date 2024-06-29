WEST SEATTLE SUMMER: Two parades coming up!

Here in the midst – and mist! – of another not-so-summery night, we’re looking ahead to West Seattle’s two big summer parades.

(WSB photo, July 4, 2023)

FOURTH OF JULY KIDS’ PARADE: Just five days until hundreds of local families fill the streets of North Admiral for this annual “just show up and you’re in!” parade. It starts from 44th SW and Sunset at 10 am Thursday, and travels this winding route to get to post-parade fun at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (sack races, games, food/treat trucks):

The parade is a quarter-century-plus tradition, now presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, coordinated by Megan Erb, with community sponsors (including WSB). The walking and rolling starts right after the National Anthem, with a singer from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), and a brief welcome from City Councilmember Rob Saka. Haven’t been before, as a participant or spectator? Our coverage from last year shows you what it’s like.

(WSB photo, West Seattle Yacht Club in 2023 West Seattle Grand Parade)

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: Three weeks from today, you can stake out a spot along California Avenue SW somewhere between SW Lander and SW Edmunds to watch riders, dancers, marchers, musicians, pirates, clowns, cheerleaders, and others make their way southward in this community celebration. This parade – a tradition for almost 90 years! – is a presentation of the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation, coordinated by a team of volunteers (including amateur-radio operators who handle logistics along the route, and the judges who decide on each year’s winners). The parade starts at the north end of the route around 11 am and usually concludes about two hours later in The Junction.