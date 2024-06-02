WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Hope Lutheran shows off new middle-school campus

(WSB photos)

One more event from Saturday – an open house that provided a look inside the new Hope Lutheran Middle School, the former Seattle Lutheran High School campus on the north end of The Junction (4100 SW Genesee). Admissions director Sally Heit explained that they’ve done a lot of work in recent months to get ready to start classes there this fall – including making the spaces lighter and brighter. That includes new LED lighting and new paint.

There’s a new science lab:

A greenhouse:

An art room:

And even amid all that lighting – the school has an old-school darkroom:

They’re scheduling tours for prospective families – you can contact the school here.